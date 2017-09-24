Thousands Flock to Electric City Trolley Museum to See the New Backyard Train

Posted 5:53 pm, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:45PM, September 24, 2017

SCRANTON –The Electric City Trolley Museum has closed for the day, but that didn’t stop people from filing in to see the new WNEP train!

Sunday wrapped up the first weekend of our gifted train’s reveal at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton.

As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, there were 475 people waiting in line to see the gift from HBO’s John Oliver.

All weekend long people piled into the museum, which noted visitors totaled to over 5,000.

The museum closed around 4:30 p.m. but will be back open on Monday.

 

2 comments