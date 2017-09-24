Schools to Dismiss Early on Monday Due to Hot Weather

Posted 6:24 pm, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 02:25PM, September 25, 2017

The late September heat means a short school day for students in Scranton and Tunkhannock on Monday.

District officials say in order to protect students from the heat, classes will be dismissed early Monday.

For Scranton:

  • High schools and the intermediate schools let out at 11:15 a.m.
  • The elementary schools dismiss at 12 p.m.
  • The district says breakfast and lunch will still be served in Lackawanna County.

For Tunkhannock:

  • At 12 p.m., the outline buildings dismiss.
  • Roslund Elementary lets out at 12:30 p.m.
  • The high school and middle school dismiss at 1 p.m.

More schools are announcing early dismissals, click here for more information.

