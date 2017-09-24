× Schools to Dismiss Early on Monday Due to Hot Weather

The late September heat means a short school day for students in Scranton and Tunkhannock on Monday.

District officials say in order to protect students from the heat, classes will be dismissed early Monday.

For Scranton:

High schools and the intermediate schools let out at 11:15 a.m.

The elementary schools dismiss at 12 p.m.

The district says breakfast and lunch will still be served in Lackawanna County.

For Tunkhannock:

At 12 p.m., the outline buildings dismiss.

Roslund Elementary lets out at 12:30 p.m.

The high school and middle school dismiss at 1 p.m.

