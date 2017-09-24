Schools to Dismiss Early on Monday Due to Hot Weather
The late September heat means a short school day for students in Scranton and Tunkhannock on Monday.
District officials say in order to protect students from the heat, classes will be dismissed early Monday.
For Scranton:
- High schools and the intermediate schools let out at 11:15 a.m.
- The elementary schools dismiss at 12 p.m.
- The district says breakfast and lunch will still be served in Lackawanna County.
For Tunkhannock:
- At 12 p.m., the outline buildings dismiss.
- Roslund Elementary lets out at 12:30 p.m.
- The high school and middle school dismiss at 1 p.m.
More schools are announcing early dismissals, click here for more information.
Jim
I love how people always complaining how much tougher it was “back in the day” and these kids are babies and entitled, You are the generation that raised this generation so you had nothing to do with it.
common sense stuff
weakest generation ever