SCRANTON -- The late September heat means a short school day for students in Scranton on Monday.

District officials say in order to protect students from the heat, classes will be dismissed early Monday.

High schools and the intermediate schools let out at 11:30 a.m.

The elementary schools dismiss at 12 p.m.

The district says breakfast and lunch will still be served in Lackawanna County.