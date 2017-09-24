× Riverside Students and Teachers Get Creative for a Cause

TAYLOR — Some area students and faculty members took their painting skills to the parking lot Sunday in Lackawanna County.

The National Honor Society at Riverside High School in Taylor held “Paint a Parking Spot” day.

Seniors and faculty members picked a spot, purchased it and used it as their canvas.

Those involved say it was a great way to raise money and spend some time hanging out with fellow classmates and teachers.

All of the money raised from Sunday’s event will go towards the school’s National Honor Society.