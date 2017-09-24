Riverside Students and Teachers Get Creative for a Cause

Posted 5:19 pm, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:17PM, September 24, 2017

TAYLOR — Some area students and faculty members took their painting skills to the parking lot Sunday in Lackawanna County.

The National Honor Society at Riverside High School in Taylor held “Paint a Parking Spot” day.

Seniors and faculty members picked a spot, purchased it and used it as their canvas.

Those involved say it was a great way to raise money and spend some time hanging out with fellow classmates and teachers.

All of the money raised from Sunday’s event will go towards the school’s National Honor Society.

 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s