OLD FORGE — The body found in the Lackawanna River on Friday has been identified by the Lackawanna County Coroner as Brian Wychoskie.

Wychoskie, 41, of Duryea, had been missing since September 11th.

According to the coroner, Wychoskie’s body was found in the Lackawanna River near Main Street in Old Forge.

An autopsy concluded that Wychoskie died of accidental drowning.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play.