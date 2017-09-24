Lehigh Valley Man Sentenced on Weapons Charges

Posted 5:47 pm, September 24, 2017

NEW JERSEY — A man, arrested trying to enter New York City to rescue a teenager from our area is likely headed to prison.

Anti-drug crusader John Cramsey, of the Lehigh Valley, and two others were arrested on weapons charges at the Holland Tunnel in June of 2016.

They claimed they were headed to a drug house in Brooklyn to take a woman from Wilkes-Barre back to her parents.

A judge in New Jersey sentenced Cramsey last week to 1-5 years in prison.

Cramsey asked for probation claiming jail would interfere with the medical treatment he is receiving.

The woman Cramsey tried to rescue, Jenea Patterson, died of a heroin overdose in Wilkes-Barre earlier this year.

