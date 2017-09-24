Lehigh Valley Man Sentenced on Weapons Charges
NEW JERSEY — A man, arrested trying to enter New York City to rescue a teenager from our area is likely headed to prison.
Anti-drug crusader John Cramsey, of the Lehigh Valley, and two others were arrested on weapons charges at the Holland Tunnel in June of 2016.
They claimed they were headed to a drug house in Brooklyn to take a woman from Wilkes-Barre back to her parents.
A judge in New Jersey sentenced Cramsey last week to 1-5 years in prison.
Cramsey asked for probation claiming jail would interfere with the medical treatment he is receiving.
The woman Cramsey tried to rescue, Jenea Patterson, died of a heroin overdose in Wilkes-Barre earlier this year.
3 comments
Sam I Am
Great
He goes to jail for his efforts and she goes to the grave for her addiction.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
No laws were broken here. The only law broken was unconditional to begin
with.
I bet the NRA picks up this appeal.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
*Unconstitutional.
Crap, my spelling error is going to negate my whole comment! Damn liberal logic!