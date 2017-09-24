Downtown Scranton Gets a Touch of Fall

SCRANTON — Some folks were outside and enjoying the great outdoors while beautifying the area in Lackawanna County.

The Penn State Master Gardeners along with Scranton Tomorrow were near Courthouse Square planting mums on Sunday.

A pop of color around the square is always appreciated come Fall, but organizers really make events like Sunday’s an opportunity to stress the importance to keep up the tradition.

“It’s very important that we have the educational aspect to what we do. There are plenty of volunteer organizations but our goal really is to develop environmental stewards, ” said Steve Ward, of Penn State Master Gardeners.

This is the fifth year the group has planted the mums in downtown Scranton.