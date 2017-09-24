A Long Time Tradition for Penn State Comes to an End

Posted 5:06 pm, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:02PM, September 24, 2017

SCRANTON -- A long-time tradition for some local college students has come to a close.

Sunday was the last day Penn State students were allowed to use “canning” as a fundraiser for their annual dance marathon.

Students have been known to stand on roads to solicit donations from drivers.

In the past, multiple students have been injured and two have even died from crashes.

Despite canning coming to an end, Penn State University still plans to continue on with THON.

