Walking for a Cure in Scranton

Posted 10:27 pm, September 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:15PM, September 23, 2017

SCRANTON -- In efforts to raise awareness for the fight against leukemia and lymphoma, people gathered in Nay Aug Park on Saturday for the Light the Night Walk.

A few hundred people turned out for the event which was sponsored by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Each participant could walk with a lantern with a specific color that represents why they were there - a supporter, survivor or someone who lost a loved one.

“The bad thing about blood cancers is there is no way to screen for them. There’s no way to know until you got it. But we’re just growing by leaps and bounds and we’re going to find a cure,” said organizer Shelly Kowalewski.

All proceeds will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

