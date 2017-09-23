Tombstones Found On Property Of Wheelabrator Power Plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRACKVILLE -- This week, Jason Sponseller went to work at the Wheelabrator Power Plant near Frackville. It was just like any other workweek. That was until he found two tombstones on a path along a steamline.

"It was odd. Definitely odd," Sponseller said. "You see animals and that kind of stuff out here, but that was definitely out of place."

It's common for workers to find trash and miscellaneous items around the property, but tombstones? That's an unfortunate discovery.

"When we rolled past it in our work truck, it didn`t look normal and I looked down and saw a grave marker and there was another one next to it that was face down," Sponseller added.

"That`s something sad when people tear off somebody else`s gravestones like that," Joe Hill, who also works at the power plant said.

"It didn`t make me happy that something like that doesn`t belong here," Sponseller said. "It belongs where they put it."

"Now this path here is frequented often by ATV`s, cars and some dirt bikes. It appears as though the tombstones were stuck into this ditch that has since been filled with rocks, to make the passage through this path easier."

While Newswatch 16 was here, we made another discovery: more tombstones, further up the path in the woods. They've supposedly been here for years.

"I seen them years ago and it`s just been recently I seen them on the lower end of the steam line and I don`t know where they came from, but it`s been a while since I seen them up here," Tom Fronczak said.

The names engraved on the tombstones are Virginia M. Derr and Mary L. Revelle.