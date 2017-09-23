No. 4 Scranton Prep beat Wyoming Area 24-0 on Saturday to improve to 5-0 this season.
Scranton Prep Blanks Wyoming Area 24-0
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
Super 16: 2017 Football Countdown Rankings
-
-
No. 5 Scranton Prep Blanks Coughlin, 42-0
-
Scranton Prep football
-
Western Wayne football
-
Hazleton Area football preps
-
Lackawanna League football Media Day luncheon
-
-
Marcus Williams Preps for Lions Club All-Star Game
-
Helping From the Hardwood: Cody Barrasse Memorial Tournament
-
Scranton Prep Wins Big, 50-0 Over Abington Heights