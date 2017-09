Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARKSVILLE -- A ruptured gas line left about 1,700 people without power in Luzerne County.

Police say a construction crew on Greenwave Boulevard ruptured the line in Larksville.

The power was turned off as a precaution, and surrounding streets were closed to traffic.

At last check, power has been restored in Larksville, Plymouth, and Edwardsville.