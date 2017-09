Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP --

A woman is dead after a car wreck in Lackawanna County.

The coroner confirmed 69-year-old Salvatrice Bentler died after the crash on Route 307 near Moscow late Friday afternoon.

A pickup truck and Bentler’s vehicle collided at the intersection on Dorantown Road.

She died at the hospital.

Covington Township Police are investigating the deadly crash.