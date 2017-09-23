Lycoming scored with with just 41 seconds to play to beat King's 44-41. It's the first win of the season for the Warriors.
Lycoming Scores Late to Beat King’s 44-41
-
Susquehanna Holds Off Lycoming 7-6 to Claim Stagg Hat
-
King’s Beats Moravian 30-27 in Season Opener
-
King’s football preview
-
Susquehanna River Hawks Prep for Stagg Hat Game
-
River Hawks Happy With Win, Look To Improve
-
-
Faithful Gather for ‘Jersey Shore for Jesus’
-
Bloomsburg Falls to Stonehill 44-28 in Opener
-
Fans Ready as Penn State, Pitt Renew Rivalry
-
Husband Accused of Killing Wife, Setting Home on Fire with Their Child Inside
-
Jerry Sandusky’s Son Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Abuse Charges
-
-
Man Charged After Beating Woman with a Machete
-
Mahanoy Area Shuts Out Holy Redeemer, 42-0
-
Old Forge Runs Past Susquehanna, 42-13