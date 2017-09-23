Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

Lycoming Scores Late to Beat King’s 44-41

Posted 6:45 pm, September 23, 2017, by

Lycoming scored with with just 41 seconds to play to beat King's 44-41. It's the first win of the season for the Warriors.

