In Your Neighborhood

Posted 9:35 am, September 23, 2017

Octoberfest

The 2nd Annual Octoberfest is celebrated in Covington Township, as the Covington Twp. Fire Company hosts the event at the fire hall grounds on Daleville Highway, Oct. 6 & Oct. 7.  It’s held Friday from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.  The event features Octoberfest Brews, live music, an offering of Authentic foods, along with the American favorites of hamburgers, hot dogs, and potato pancakes.  It is free to attend the Octoberfest.

43rd Annual Harvest Festival

The Annual Harvest Festival is celebrated outside Stroudsburg.  Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm hosts the event, rain or shine, on Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 7 & Oct. 8.  It’s held both days from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.  The event features “Forgotten Arts & Crafts” with demonstrations of traditional skills, along with folk entertainment, country food, children’s activities, and a Civil War Encampment.  Admission is $10 for adults, and it’s $5 for children 3-12 years old.

