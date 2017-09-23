Helping Those in Need After Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The destruction of Hurricane Maria hit home for many people in the area. Some feel the need to go help with recovery efforts.

Maria Colon is a volunteer with the American Red Cross. She lives in Shenadoah, but once called Puerto Rico home. Now the devastation there has her at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport boarding a plane bound for her native home.

“I have family members over there. They are in need and we also have the entire Puerto Rico right now that needs all the help they can get, so every little help counts,” said Colon.

Colon expects to arrive in Puerto Rico early next week.