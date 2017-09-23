LIVE High School Football Scores
Good Old Fashioned Lathing

Posted 9:30 am, September 23, 2017, by

Mike Stevens meets up with a gentleman who wood works on an old-fashioned lathe without electricity.  Watch as he uses his craft to create one of a kind wooden bowls.

