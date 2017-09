Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- People in Lackawanna County had an opportunity to get an inside look of the State Police Barracks.

State Police in Dunmore held an open house on Saturday.

Troopers tell Newswatch 16 that unlike local police, state police are not able to interact with the community because they cover such a large area.

Events such as this one help them get to know the public.

People even learned how they could become a state trooper.