Fratelli’s Chicken Bruschetta and Apple Crunch Martini

Fratelli's Pizza and Pasta House has been a friendly fixture in Scranton for more than 20 years!  We stop in to learn how they make their delicious Chicken Bruschetta  and Apple Crunch Martini.
Fratelli's Chicken Bruschetta
5 chicken tenderloins
2 cups marsala wine
1/2 tomato diced
5 cloves minced garlic
1/2 cup chicken stock
1 cup Fratelli's Creamy Vinaigrette house dressing
butter and flour  (For roux and to flour the chicken)
oil to sauté chicken
Flour chicken, then sauté in oil over medium heat.  When golden brown, drain oil, add marsala wine, garlic, tomato.  Cook wine off.  Add chicken stock.  Reduce heat and simmer.  Add dressing, cook 4-5 minutes then thicken with roux.  Serve over your choice of pasta.

Apple Crunch Martini
1 oz.  (1 shot) Apple vodka
1 oz.  (1 shot) Apple Pucker
1 oz. (1 shot) Pineapple Juice
1 oz. (1 shot) Cranberry Juice
1/2 oz. (1/2 shot) Coconut rum

 

