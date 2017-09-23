Fratelli’s Chicken Bruschetta and Apple Crunch Martini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fratelli's Pizza and Pasta House has been a friendly fixture in Scranton for more than 20 years! We stop in to learn how they make their delicious Chicken Bruschetta and Apple Crunch Martini.

Fratelli's Chicken Bruschetta

5 chicken tenderloins

2 cups marsala wine

1/2 tomato diced

5 cloves minced garlic

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 cup Fratelli's Creamy Vinaigrette house dressing

butter and flour (For roux and to flour the chicken)

oil to sauté chicken

Flour chicken, then sauté in oil over medium heat. When golden brown, drain oil, add marsala wine, garlic, tomato. Cook wine off. Add chicken stock. Reduce heat and simmer. Add dressing, cook 4-5 minutes then thicken with roux. Serve over your choice of pasta.

Apple Crunch Martini

1 oz. (1 shot) Apple vodka

1 oz. (1 shot) Apple Pucker

1 oz. (1 shot) Pineapple Juice

1 oz. (1 shot) Cranberry Juice

1/2 oz. (1/2 shot) Coconut rum