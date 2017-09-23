LIVE High School Football Scores
Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

Fall Decorating Ideas by the Decorating Center

Posted 9:30 am, September 23, 2017, by

It's Fall y'all!!! It is a beautiful time to decorate using the rich, warm colors of nature.  Jackie Lewandoski visits The Decorating Center in Mifflinburg to get decorating ideas for your porch using pumpkins, autumn wreaths, and much more!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s