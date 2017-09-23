It's Fall y'all!!! It is a beautiful time to decorate using the rich, warm colors of nature. Jackie Lewandoski visits The Decorating Center in Mifflinburg to get decorating ideas for your porch using pumpkins, autumn wreaths, and much more!
Fall Decorating Ideas by the Decorating Center
-
Patio Paradise Drawing
-
Patio Paradise Contest with Jerry’s for All Season’s
-
Wine Bottle Fountain
-
Superior Walls
-
Butterfly Garden Plants
-
-
Picture Perfect for July 15th 2017
-
Sprue up Your Summer Garden
-
Remembering Summer with a Beach in a Bottle
-
Sensational Sunflower Wreath
-
Mexican Street Corn recipe It’s a Keeper
-
-
Hula Hooping for a Cause
-
Chippy White Table Creates the Perfect Ambiance
-
Picking the Perfect Peach