An Inspirational Cancer Survivor’s Day in Scranton

Posted 7:08 pm, September 23, 2017, by , Updated at 06:34PM, September 23, 2017

SCRANTON --  A celebration of people who survived cancer and loved ones who helped them through it gathered in Scranton on Saturday.

The Event at McDade Park marked Annual Cancer Survivor’s Day. It included activities for survivors, caregivers, family, and friends or anyone affected by cancer.

Organizers say the event provides another opportunity for support.

“This year is actually the 25th annual event and we’re really just proud of all our community members and sponsors that made this possible today,” said Amanda Marchegiani.

Those in attendance shared inspirational stories about their experiences in “Circle of Survivors”.

