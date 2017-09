Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a lake at its base and welcoming tree lined streets, Montrose is a jewel of the northern tier.



In the mid 1700s settlers from New England came to Montrose. Eventually incorporating in 1824.

Inspired by the communities they came from, settlers built stately homes, public greens, and a courthouse.



This mountain community makes Montrose a nice place to spend some time "About Town".