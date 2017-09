Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Milton officially came to life in 1817.



Its location near the Susquehanna river allowed Milton to become an industrial community.



Mills and tanneries sprang up, and the town flourished.



Soon it became an important stop for railroad companies across the state.



History has not been left in the past here in Milton. Restoration and new uses for some great old buildings make Milton a place to stop and wander About Town for awhile.