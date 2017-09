Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tucked away in a picturesque valley along the Lehigh River, Jim Thorpe is called the "Gateway to the Poconos".



The town was settled in 1818 as Mauch Chunk. The name change came in 1954 to honor the Olympian.

With an anthracite beginning, it has become a modern day tourist haven.

A beautiful downtown and quaint shops make Jim Thorpe a great place to explore "About Town".