From high atop Irving Cliff, you get a spectacular view of Honesdale.



Named for the president of the Delaware and Hudson Canal Company, Honesdale was once a thoroughfare to transport coal to New York City.

The first steam engine in the United States roared to life in Honesdale, giving it the nickname “Birthplace of the American Railroad”.

So, take the journey and enjoy some time "About Town”.