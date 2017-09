Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For a week every fall, the only town in Pennsylvania gets a little bigger.

“Welcome to the Bloomsburg Fair” - Paul Reichart, Bloomsburg Fair President



From a small group that gathered in 1855, it became the largest fair in the state.



Going strong for 162 years, it has overcome fires and major flooding. Only canceling once!



Through many changes, the message stays the same:



“Join us at the fair!” - Paul Reichart, Bloomsburg Fair President