SCRANTON -- A 5k race at McDade Park in Scranton took place on Saturday.

Runners took off in memory of 12-year-old Lenny Zupon who was killed by a drunk driver in 2014.

After the boy’s death, the community at All Saints Academy in Scranton, where he was a 7th grader, named the race in his memory.

Money raised from the race goes to a scholarship in Lenny Zupon’s name.