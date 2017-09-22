Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

WNEP-TV’s Trail of Treats 2017

Posted 9:35 am, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:33AM, September 22, 2017

Trail of Treats 2017 prepares for special needs kids and young adults.

The 14th Annual Trail of Treats is more than trick or treating.  Students and clients, dressed in their Halloween-best, will gain valuable social experiences while enjoying treats and entertainment.

WNEP-TV hosts two events with community-minded sponsors.  The events are “BY INVITATION ONLY” through WNEP, and are further hosted by the Best Western Plus at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg and by, the Conference Center at Mohegan Sun Pocono, Wilkes-Barre.  If you believe your group would benefit from this event, please contact Bill Schultz at:  bill.schultz@wnep.com

Stop back often as videos and photos are added after the events.

Lewisburg Trail of Treats:  WNEP-TV and over 30 community-minded businesses and service organizations partner with the Best Western Plus at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg for a ghoulishly good time.  Up to 500 special needs folks from our area will enjoy a special Halloween Trail of Treats!  By invitation only, people will come with their groups to ‘trick or treat’ in a safe environment.  They will also enjoy storytelling by WNEP-TV’s Jackie Lewandoski.

W-B Trail of Treats:  WNEP-TV and many community-minded sponsors will return to Wilkes-Barre and partner with the Conference Center at Mohegan Sun Pocono.  Over 700 special needs kids and young adults from our area will enjoy a special Halloween Trail of Treats!  By special invitation only, groups will ‘trick or treat’ in a safe environment.  They will also enjoy storytelling by WNEP-TV’s Noreen Clark.  Over 30 community-minded businesses and service organizations will come together to make the event possible.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s