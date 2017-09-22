LIVE High School Football Scores
Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

Wilkes-Barre Resident Worried About Sister’s Safety In Puerto Rico

Posted 7:08 pm, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 04:48PM, September 22, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- Puerto Rico is in the process of recovering from Hurricane Maria after the storm that made landfall as a category 4 hurricane left the entire island damaged and without power.

Carol Aten`s sister, Joelle Mrozoski,  is a nun just outside of San Juan.

Aten spoke with her earlier in the week, but hasn't heard from her in a few days, leaving her worried about her sister`s safety.

"I heard from my sister, I got an email either Monday or Tuesday evening," Aten said. "She said she was alright. I haven`t heard anything from her. I can`t contact her because they`re without power."

As Puerto Rico tries to come back from the devastation, Aten's message for her sister comes directly from the heart.

"I love you very much," Aten said. "I miss you and everybody`s worried about you."

