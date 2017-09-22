Villanova Men’s Head Basketball Coach Jay Wright Returns To The Bucknell Campus

Villanova Men's Head Basketball Head Coach Jay Wright returned to the Bucknell University campus on Thursday night as a guest speaker for the university's Walling Speaker Series. Wright played for the Bison from 1979-1983. His Wildcats won the NCAA Men's National Basketball Championship in 2016.
