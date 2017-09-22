× Unveiling Ceremony for the Most Famous Backyard Train

The day has finally arrived, people of northeastern and central Pennsylvania have the chance to see the most talked about train in NEPA.

The train made famous by HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver was officially unveiled to the public today.

Some new additions to the @LastWeekTonight train as we get ready to open it to the public this morning at the Electric City Trolley Museum! pic.twitter.com/I48aOsp23w — Jon Meyer (@JonMeyerWNEP) September 22, 2017

Its new home is at the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum at 300 Cliff Street in Scranton.

The museum will offer free admission all weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who wish to check out the train.

The elaborate display took the entire day on Wednesday to assemble.

For more information on the weekend event and back stories on how this train came to our area, head here.