Teachers in Dallas School District Begin Strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Teachers from the Dallas School District have once again hit the picket lines over a contract dispute.

Teachers say they are striking for fair salaries, health care, and working conditions.

At a meeting with the Dallas school board last night, teachers say school officials presented a quote "Regressive plan".

Teachers say they are open to meeting with the board again when a new plan is on the table.

In a note on the school district's website, school officials write that it's unclear how long the strike will last because it is determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Teachers can come back to school at any time during the strike.

Dallas teachers say they have been without a contract for three years.

Last year, they walked off the job for 22 days.