LIVE High School Football Scores
Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

Take Some Time to Appreciate the Little Things

Posted 9:17 pm, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:00PM, September 22, 2017

Mike Stevens helps close out the week with a visit to the PhotoLink Library, where he reminds us to take some time to appreciate the beauty all around us -- no matter how easy to miss it might be.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s