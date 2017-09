Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG -- The 162nd Bloomsburg Fair kicks off later today in Columbia County.

You won't be able to hop on one ride after it failed inspection.

A ride inspector issued a "Stop-use order" to shut down the ride, Wild Claw.

It's the same model as the ride that blew apart at the Ohio State Fair in July killing one man.

The ride will be removed from the fairgrounds.