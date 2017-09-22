Preview Day at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG–Bissinger’s Apple Dumplings, Grotto Pizza, Kohr’s Original Orangeade…and how about these cinnamon glazed almonds? Familiar vendors take up their usual spots at the Bloomsburg Fair.

“Another year at the fair. It’s always great to be here,” Michele Fox said.

It’s Preview Day at the 162nd Bloomsburg Fair. It’s a day for vendors to work out the kinks and for people to come to the fair before it officially opens this weekend.

“Walking around, looking at all the sights and checking out all the food,” Sherry Murray said.

“They have some new stuff that I didn’t see last year. It looks pretty interesting,” Carl Wilson said.

Admission is only $3 instead of the normal $8. Preview Day is also less crowded.

“With being handicapped it’s a little easier to get around,” Shirley Burkhart said.

What people really wanted to talk about was the weather .

“It’s gorgeous. You couldn’t ask for better weather,” Murray said.

It’s hot and sunny and it looks like it might be that way all week. The people Newswatch 16 spoke with are happy about that.

Some of the vendors tell Newswatch 16 the hot weather made things a little unpleasant while setting up their stands. Roger Starr of Starr’s Cider says he had extra fans to keep his cider cold. He’s happy about the weather but reminds us about one thing:

“God bless us. The hurricanes missed us. But I think we’re going to have rain next week. You have to have rain for the Bloomsburg Fair at least one day,” Starr said.