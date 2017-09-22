Getting Ready for the Great Train Debut

Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

Posted 4:30 am, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 04:17AM, September 22, 2017

After all of the hype and international attention on our little backyard trail, it’s finally the day when people of northeastern and central Pennsylvania get to see it up close and personal!

The train made famous by HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver will be unveiled to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Its new home is at the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum at 300 Cliff Street in Scranton.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey was there with a look at all the big happenings for Friday.

The elaborate display took all day Wednesday to assemble.

The Electric City Trolley Museum will offer free admission Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m for folks to come and check out the train.

For more information on the weekend event and back stories on how this train came to our area, head here.

The train was assembled with the help of the following:

  • Tim Rossiter who fabricated the train set for HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and his colleague Paul Kineke.
  • Members of the Lackawanna / Wyoming Chapter of the Chapter of the National Railroad Historical Society (Joe, Tim, Vee, and Roy).
  • Members of the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum’s restoration staff.
  • WNEP’s Paul Kielbasa and Shawn Dunn.
