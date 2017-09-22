Funeral Director Arrested for Abuse of Corpse

EAST STROUDSBURG — Angeliegha Stewart, 27, was arrested today for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, abuse of corpse, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct and harassment.

Stewart is a funeral director at Lanterman and Allen Funeral Home in East Stroudsburg.

Monroe County detectives began investigating after receiving information from several sources regarding Stewart. The complaints explained that Stewart had been flaunting photographs of the deceased to her friends and family.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for her cell phone and apartment, in which they then found photos confirming the complaints.

Stewart admitted to taking the pictures and even admitted to trying to ‘gross people out’ by showing them the photos.

The investigation into the identities of the deceased persons in the photographs is ongoing.

Stewart was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.