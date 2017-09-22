Former ESU Football Player Convicted of Burglary, Assault Charges

EAST STROUDSBURG — A former East Stroudsburg University student is facing several charges after a drunken incident led to his arrest.

23-year-old Marquis Brownlee of Scranton was found guilty of felony burglary, simple assault and harassment.

Sometime after 3 a.m. Brownlee went to a home in East Stroudsburg and began banging on the door. Once the victim opened the door, Brownlee began punching the victim repeatedly. The victim sustained a fractured jaw and needed to undergo an emergency surgery.

Brownlee fled the house but continued to cause a scene outside.

Shortly after Brownlee left the scene, he posted to Snapchat bragging about the incident. After being told by several people that his football coaches saw the videos, Brownlee deleted them.

As a result of the charges and incident, Brownlee was removed from the ESU football team and placed on deferred suspension until August 2018 at ESU.

Upon the conviction, Brownlee’s bail was changed from $5,000 to $100,000 secured bail. Sentencing is scheduled for Brownlee in December.