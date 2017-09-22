× Deputy Coroner Locked Up on Child Sex Charges

CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — The Deputy Coroner of Carbon and Schuylkill County is locked up today facing two felony charges.

60-year-old Deputy Coroner Edward Smith was arrested and charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Smith solicited sex online from an agent posing as a 14-year-old boy on a social networking website.

Bail is set at $250,000 cash. In lieu of bail, Smith is incarcerated in Luzerne County Prison.