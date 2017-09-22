Church Holds 7th Annual Rummage Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYPHANT -- “Aw, it won’t fit in here, I’ll have to put it in the trunk,” said Nick Chichura.

This was a problem for Chichura and many others outside the Saint Cyril and Methodius Church on River Street in Olyphant.

Behind those doors the church was having a rummage sale to help raise money for the church.

Chichura comes every year from Montdale and says he always finds something good.

”You name it: Chainsaws in the back and glassware in the front, they got everything,” he said.

The 7th annual rummage sale drew quite a crowd. Items ranging from fine china, lamps and even a whole kitchen set. The money raised at the three-day rummage sale helps keep the doors open at Saint Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Church.

All the items were donated and organizers say they raised $19,000 last year.

“As you can see, we have quiet an assortment of items and this is a fundraiser for our church. Many people have passed on and the parishes are getting smaller and smaller and this has really helped the financial life line of our church,” Lauren Telep said.

This year’s rummage sale even featured a furniture area complete with ottomans, recliners and couches.

“It shows you that people care," said Robert Kletsko of Dalton. "Some churches you go, they have their little bake sales and stuff but here we get a turnout. I mean as you can see inside... all that stuff it takes a lot of work and it's been a lot of work, but it is getting there."

The rummage sale at Saint Cyril and Methoduis Church continues through the weekend.