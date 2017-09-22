Beauty School Opens at Stroud Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- A good shopping deal isn't the only thing you can get at The Stroud Mall near Stroudsburg.

You can also get a license in cosmetology.

Right here, at The Beauty Institute Schwarzkopf Professionals.

"It's versatile. I can go wherever I need to go and do what I need to do as well as go to school," said Roberta Grant, The Beauty Institute student.

The new school took over an empty space at the mall in June. The school had outgrown its smaller location on North 8th Street in Stroudsburg.

"The new one compared to the old one, because I did start in the old school, this is way more appealing. The atmosphere has changed a lot and I feel like we all just feel good here because everything looks good," said Melissa Sole, The Beauty Institute student.

More than 80 students are currently enrolled.

Directors tell Newswatch 16, it only takes about eight months to graduate.

"It's great. We have an amazing education. We invite everyone to come and visit us for our education but also for our 5-star student salon. We are so proud of our students. They are doing very well," said Daniela Nicolescu, Director.

The students here learn in stages. This way they can take their time and perfect their craft. When they get out on the salon floor, they feel confident working on clients.

"Our clinic floor here is where they get all their hands on practice. What they learn in the classroom, they bring out here. They take clients just like they would in everyday salons so when they leave, they are prepared for a career," said Bree Wood, The Beauty Institute Schwarzkopf Professionals.

Julia Bengston plays two roles at the institute, student and client.

She has no worries letting her classmates style her hair.

"I feel extremely confident from when we started, I saw what she was capable of and she will now be my stylist," said Julia Bengston, The Beauty Institute student.

Tuition for the program costs $17,000 but financial aid options are available.