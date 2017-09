Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVOCA -- The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport will be adding a new convenience for those traveling to our area.

Officials announced plans to add a cell phone lot for people picking up passengers.

Major airports already have these lots where people can wait until passengers are ready to leave.

The new parking lot should alleviate traffic congestion outside the baggage claim area.

There is no word on when the cell phone lot will be ready in Luzerne County.