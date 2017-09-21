Tom X Road Bridge Reopens in the Poconos

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Traffic can now move freely across Tom X Road Bridge near Marshalls Creek.

The bridge reopened this week after being closed since early June.

Allen Nietz has been waiting for it to open all summer.

“Oh, hallelujah!” Nietz exclaimed. “I am very happy to see it and I am very happy to have the people out of my driveway.”

Crews worked for nearly three months fixing the bridge deck and beams.

While work was being done, traffic was detoured onto Route 209, about seven miles away.

“I am glad it’s opened because it makes it easier for us to go to the bank, food store, Wawa, CVS, instead of having to go the long way,” said Carolyn Fonzetti.

Residents who live near the bridge say it was frustrating while it was closed because not many drivers paid attention to the signs.

While work was being done, the road was open but the bridge was closed.

Fonzetti says it was very confusing to people who didn’t know the area.

“We would sit on the deck and say,’ they will be back,’ because they had to turn around because the bridge was closed. Why they didn’t see the sign? I don’t know.”

“Literally cars would come up by the hundreds, get up to the bridge and I spoke to one of the bridge guys and they would come up and say, ‘can we go over the bridge?’ I mean there were two major signs at the bottom of Tom X but people kept coming up and coming up and coming up,” Nietz said.

But despite the disruptions, residents are happy to see the work complete and believe the repairs will make this area safer for drivers.