In the latest edition of Talkback 16, callers talk about plans for a park in downtown Scranton and one viewer wants us to get rid of the beloved Talkback 16 segment altogether.
Talkback 16: Planning for a Park in Downtown Scranton
-
Talkback 16: Water Bills, Yielding to Pedestrians
-
Talkback 16: Runners Hit by a Car, Narcan, Immunizations
-
Talkback 16: Prison Murder Trial, Crimes Against Children, Thanking Rescuers
-
Talkback 16: Tuition Increase, Parking at Steamtown, and the Bird in the Backyard
-
Talkback 16: Penn State Fraternity Death
-
-
Talkback 16: Go Joe 20 and Water for Residents in Lackawanna County
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls
-
Talkback 16: Violence in Virginia
-
Talkback 16: Fireworks, Trump’s Tweets
-
Talkback 16: OJ Simpson
-
-
Talkback 16: Transgender Inmate Lawsuit, Penn State Fraternity Death
-
Talkback 16: More Fireworks Grief, Trump’s Tweets
-
Talkback 16: Violence in Virginia