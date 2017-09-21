Student Charged for BB Gun in School
COAL TOWNSHIP — A teenager is facing charges in Northumberland County for bringing a BB gun to school.
Police say a metal detector went off Tuesday when the 15-year-old student walked into Shamokin Area High School.
The boy told a security officer that he accidentally left it in his backpack after going target shooting with his friends.
Police tell us the teenager will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property in Northumberland County.
