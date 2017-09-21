Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

Student Charged for BB Gun in School

Posted 3:52 pm, September 21, 2017, by

COAL TOWNSHIP — A teenager is facing charges in Northumberland County for bringing a BB gun to school.

Police say a metal detector went off Tuesday when the 15-year-old student walked into Shamokin Area High School.

The boy told a security officer that he accidentally left it in his backpack after going target shooting with his friends.

Police tell us the teenager will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property in Northumberland County.

