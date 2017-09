× Road Work Overnight on 81 in Susquehanna County

LENOXVILLE — Drivers in Susquehanna County are dealing with detours Thursday night during bridge work on Interstate 81.

81 northbound is closed near Lenoxville as crews work on the Lenoxville Road Bridge.

There is a detour in place.

The closure of the northbound lanes will last until 6 a.m. Friday morning.