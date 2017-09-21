Residential Fire Sends Firefighter to the Hospital in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIATT TOWNSHIP -- A firefighter was sent to the hospital after flames engulfed a residence in Lycoming County.

The double townhome on Diesel Road near Jersey Shore caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Not long after, the roof collapsed.

According to the fire chief at the scene, only half of the residence was occupied.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital and another was treated on scene for what crews believe were heat-related issues after that fire in Lycoming County.