Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

Residential Fire Sends Firefighter to the Hospital in Lycoming County

Posted 7:11 pm, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 07:10PM, September 21, 2017

PIATT TOWNSHIP -- A firefighter was sent to the hospital after flames engulfed a residence in Lycoming County.

The double townhome on Diesel Road near Jersey Shore caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Not long after, the roof collapsed.

According to the fire chief at the scene, only half of the residence was occupied.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital and another was treated on scene for what crews believe were heat-related issues after that fire in Lycoming County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s