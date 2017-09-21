Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

New Research On Binge Watching: The Trouble With Too Much Of The Tube

Posted 5:09 am, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 05:08AM, September 21, 2017

Now that we know some of the award winning T-V shows following this past Sunday’s Emmy Awards, many of you might be thinking about picking a new program to binge watch.    But some new research says that T-V marathon madness could affect your health.

 

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled this topic Thursday at Marywood University in Lackawanna County with with Psychology professor Dr. David Palmiter.  He touched on several new studies surrounding TV binge watching including one from the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.   It’s one of several studies surrounding binge watching that suggests it can be associated with feelings depression, loneliness, anxiety and sleep disturbance.

 

Click here to read more from the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

 

You can also check out a national survey that shows the range of binge watching and how often people participate in it at this link this link.

 

 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s