New Research On Binge Watching: The Trouble With Too Much Of The Tube

Now that we know some of the award winning T-V shows following this past Sunday’s Emmy Awards, many of you might be thinking about picking a new program to binge watch. But some new research says that T-V marathon madness could affect your health.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled this topic Thursday at Marywood University in Lackawanna County with with Psychology professor Dr. David Palmiter. He touched on several new studies surrounding TV binge watching including one from the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. It’s one of several studies surrounding binge watching that suggests it can be associated with feelings depression, loneliness, anxiety and sleep disturbance.

