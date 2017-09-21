Man Facing Attempted Homicide Charges in Monroe County

MOUNT POCONO — A man is facing attempted homicide charges in the Poconos after officers say he stabbed an EMT.

EMT’s were called to the Salisbury house in Mount Pocono on Wednesday after Anthony Agathangelon would not take his medication.

Agathangelon ended up stabbing one of the EMTs in the chest.

According to police, the EMT was wearing a bullet-proof vest and was not injured in Monroe County.