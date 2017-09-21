Lackawanna County Commissioners Out When Raid Took Place

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Lackawanna County Commissioners Pat O’Malley and Laureen Cummings were in Luzerne County Thursday morning when we caught up with them.

They clearly did not want to talk about the raid on the jail and county offices while they were out.

As state troopers raided the county administrative offices in downtown Scranton, Lackawanna County Commissioners Pat O’Malley and Laureen Cummings were at a meeting of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board in Luzerne County.

The airport board canceled a ribbon cutting for a runway extension set for Thursday morning and the two Lackawanna County commissioners left the meeting quickly.

“A statement is coming from our office today,” said Commissioner O’Malley.

The county’s statement simply said it welcomes the investigation that brought dozens of troopers to the administration offices on Spruce Street where they seized computer hard drives and paperwork.

The commissioners’ statement says the raid focused on the Human Resources and Information Technology offices at the building where O’Malley works, and at the Lackawanna County Prison where commissioner O’Malley once worked as a corrections officer.

“There’s a statement coming from communications. I can’t speak about HR stuff,” said Commissioner O’Malley after several questions.

The state attorney general’s office has not yet said who the target or targets of this criminal raid are or why the state’s chief prosecutor got a search warrant to seize the hard drives and records from the Lackawanna County administrative building.